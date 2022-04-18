Fylde coast countryside bikes scheme launched

Wyre Council has launched a new programme of group bike rides for people who want to improve their confidence and enjoy cycling in a social setting.

By Tim Gavell
Monday, 18th April 2022, 3:32 pm
Updated Monday, 18th April 2022, 3:32 pm

There will be rides every Friday starting at either Wyre Estuary Country Park in Thornton, Marine Hall in Fleetwood or the Shovels pub in Hambleton, giving people a chance to explore different parts of the borough. Each ride is an about an hour long.

Councillor Lynne Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement at Wyre Council said: “We are really pleased to be expanding our cycling offer to include these group cycle sessions and family rides.

“We are also launching a new sofa to saddle course in the summer for people who would like to learn to ride a bike, or who haven’t ridden for a long time.”

Wyre Estuary Country Park

The sessions are free but must be booked in advance to secure a place – call 01995 602125 or email [email protected]

Bikes and helmets can be provided for adults only, please request on booking.

FyldeWyre CouncilThornton