There will be rides every Friday starting at either Wyre Estuary Country Park in Thornton, Marine Hall in Fleetwood or the Shovels pub in Hambleton, giving people a chance to explore different parts of the borough. Each ride is an about an hour long.

Councillor Lynne Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement at Wyre Council said: “We are really pleased to be expanding our cycling offer to include these group cycle sessions and family rides.

“We are also launching a new sofa to saddle course in the summer for people who would like to learn to ride a bike, or who haven’t ridden for a long time.”

Wyre Estuary Country Park

The sessions are free but must be booked in advance to secure a place – call 01995 602125 or email [email protected]