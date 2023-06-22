News you can trust since 1873
Fishing: Here's 5 of the best angling shops in and around Blackpool according to Google Reviews

With the start of the new fishing season now underway, anglers have the perfect excuse to invest in some new equipment.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

The Environment Agency lifted the close season on Friday, which has been in place since March 15 and sees coarse fishing prohibited in rivers, streams and certain stillwaters across the country to protect vulnerable fish stocks while they are spawning and help fish populations to recover.

We’ve trawled Google Reviews to bring you the top-rated angling shops in our area. Other shops not rated on Google Reviews are available.

Click on the pages below to find out more.

This shop rates as 4.7 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One customer said: "Very friendly staff always glad to give advice reasonable prices always my first choice for gear."

1. Blackpool Angling Centre, Church Street

This angling shop rates as 4.6 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One customer said: "Brilliant tackle shop. Has everything you need for both course and sea fishing. Very friendly and knowledgeable and will give you advice on anything you need to know re-fishing. Fantastic place and I will be going back."

2. Bispham Angling, Red Bank Road

This shop in Lower Green, Poulton-le-Fylde, scores 4.7 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One customer wrote: "Absolutely brilliant shop. Owner Mark will literally bend over backwards to help you out."

3. Noah's Ark Fishing Tackle, Poulton

This Go Outdoors Express sells a range of outdoor and sporting equipment, not just fishing tackle. It's rated as 4.7 out of 5 on Google Reviews.

4. Go Outdoors Express, Houndshill Shopping Centre

This 11 acre site in Preston New Road sells aquatics and water gardening equipment, pets, reptiles, tents, camping and fishing tackle. It rates as 4.3 out of 5 on Google. One review states: "Not a bad little place to visit for camping or fishing supplies".

5. World of Water Aquatic Centres Blackpool

