Fire paintballs at the UK’s biggest villain – British public to choose the new face of paintball target range

Search is on for top paintball villain (photo: Getty Images)

It’s time for the great British public to choose who they have as paintball targets.

The poll has already received numerous nominations, with the top ten celebrities and well-known faces that the public think should be the new face for target practice currently standing at:

1. Prince Harry

2. Jeremy Clarkson

3. Meghan Markle

4. The Tottenham fan who kicked Aaron Ramsdale in the head

5. Elon Musk

Other celebrities with a lot of votes already include Donald Trump, James Corden, Piers Morgan, Matt Hancock and Kanye West.

To see who’s currently taking the lead in the poll, and to nominate your favourite villain, visit: www.ukpaintball.co.uk/uks-no1-villain.

Voting is open until 11.59pm on Wednesday February 8.

Justin Toohig, Founder of www.ukpaintball.co.uk, said: “We’re always looking for ways to make paintball more fun and letting the UK public vote on who they think should be the face of our new paintball range targets seems a good way to do that. When we say we’re looking for the UK’s favourite villains, these aren’t necessarily bad people, but it might be because they’re constantly in the news and maybe we’re tired of hearing about them, or they do something completely shocking, such as kicking a football player in the head on live TV.