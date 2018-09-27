Dream first job for young rollercoaster fans as Blackpool Pleasure Beach recruits a 'junior board'

Is this the perfect first job for a young thrill seeker?

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is recruiting a 'junior board of directors' to help drive up standards at the popular resort attraction.

Do you have what it takes to join Blackpool Pleasure Beach's junior board of directors?

From helping to develop new merchandise to promoting the park, the team will be helping their grown-up counterparts keep the customers coming in.

Applicants must be aged between 11 and 15 and will join the existing team, who past jobs have included helping plan the launch of the new ICON rollercoaster.

Pleasure Beach bosses say it is a "fun-packed role" and successful candidates will be appointed for an initial two years and following a successful review will stay in post until they graduate at the age of 16.

The job is not one to be taken lightly - the youngsters will be expected to be punctual and work to a high standard as part of a team but will develop vital skills along the way that will set them up well for their future careers.

Managing director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach Amanda Thompson said: “This is such an exciting opportunity for youngsters from across the UK, providing them with fun, thrilling and completely unique work experience.

"In the past, our junior directors have helped with some major decisions, even aiding in the creative thinking ahead of the launch of our new £16.25 million rollercoaster, ICON.”

Children interested in applying for one of the positions are invited to tell bosses at Blackpool Pleasure Beach why they believe they are right for the job. Applications can be submitted in any form - written, video, photographic, or audio at www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/juniorboard

Bosses are looking for candidates that demonstrate real passion and creativity. Applications close on Friday October 12, when they will be reviewed by a tough recruitment panel

Successful candidates will be selected to go through to the next round in October, with shortlisted applicants invited to attend an action-packed open day at the park when they will be put through their paces with a series of real business challenges and activities.

In 2018, the Junior Board played a key role in choosing the merchandise for Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s new £16.25 million rollercoaster – ICON, and developing its marketing strategy.