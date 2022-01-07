Blackpool adventurer Jordan Wylie completes ice marathon in antarctica

After nearly three weeks of flights, quarantines in Chile, PCR tests, a library of documentation in his back pack and patiently waiting for weather windows to open from Antarctic storms, the intrepid former soldier and army cadets national ambassador made it to the Union Glacier in Antarctica where he ran 26.2 miles on the coldest, windiest, iciest, highest and driest continent on the planet.

Jordan has already competed ice marathons in Siberia, Yukon, Alaska and Jökulsárlón in Iceland and late last year had his latest book published about a paddle board trip around the UK.

He said: “To accomplish a marathon at the end of the earth on in this magical place was an incredibly tough challenge, it was punishing from start to finish and unforgiving throughout.

Adventurer Jordan Wylie having completed a marathon in Antarctica. Picture by Mark Conlon

"I had also carried an achilles' heel injury for the last 12 months which was really painful and caused me problems from around nine miles in, there was no way I was quitting though, it would have punished me mentally for the rest of my life, having come this far.

"It was a great privilege to experience this majestic land that most people will never make it to. I feel very grateful for this incredible opportunity thanks to my incredibly kind sponsors at The Eton Harris Group.

"Many people asked me why I would want to travel to so far for an adventure in the current climate, my answer to them is that one thing I have learned in the past 18 months is that tomorrow is never promised and we must always embrace the here and now. Be safe, get your vaccines, follow the rules, but keep living life to the full as you never know what’s around the corner.”

Jordan will now prepare for his next extreme marathon which will be even colder when he heads for the North Pole in April to continue his mission.

Jordan running across the Union Glacier. Picture by Mark Conlon