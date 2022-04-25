It's the perfect weather to take in a round of golf at one of the many fine courses in Lancashire

Best golf courses in Lancashire: Here are 9 of the best to play according to Google reviews

A round of golf in the Spring or Summer months is a brilliant way to spend a morning, afternoon or full day – and Lancashire has an absolute wealth of fantastic courses to play.

By Jon Peake
Monday, 25th April 2022, 3:55 pm
Updated Monday, 25th April 2022, 4:35 pm

Regardless of your ability – if you’re an inconsistent slasher like me – or a budding Tiger Woods, golf is for everyone. And it’s a great way to keep fit in the fresh air.

Here are nine of the best-rated courses in Lancashire according to Google reviews.

1. Longridge Golf Club, Preston

Longridge Golf Club (18 holes) has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 112 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 783291

2. Clitheroe Golf Club

Clitheroe Golf Club (18 holes) has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 168 Google reviews. Telephone 01200 422292

3. Yarrow Valley, Charnock Richard

Yarrow Valley (nine holes) has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 178 Google reviews. Telephone 01257 276652

4. Oak Royal, Withnell, Chorley

Oak Royal Golf Course (nine holes) has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 33 Google reviews. Telephone 01254 831832

