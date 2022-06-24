The green-fingered experts from gardenbuildingsdirect.co.uk have devised the ten most essential steps to organising a successful summer garden party.

So dust off your chef’s apron and let’s get cracking …

1 Ensure you have enough tables and chairs

Is your garden ready for summer?

If you’re hosting a large garden party, ensure you have enough tables and chairs to accommodate your guests. It’s important that everyone can relax and eat their food comfortably.

2 Plan for any weather outcome

Our weather is notoriously unpredictable. Ensure you have shelter to protect guests against summer showers and plenty of drinks for heatwaves.

3 Prepare for pests

On a summer evening, bugs will inevitably be attracted to your guests’ food and drink. Purchase some citronella candles to repel bugs from your party and provide atmospheric lighting.

4 Check for guests’ allergies and preferences

Ask your guests about potential allergies and their food preferences well before the garden party. This will guarantee you serve food everyone can enjoy and avoid any issues arising during the event.

5 Decorate your garden

An impressive garden party is about attention to detail. Hang up bunting or fairy lights to add a special touch. Consider creating a colour scheme or theme for the event. Achieve this by creating an eye-catching table setting using chair cushions, flowers and patterned napkins.

6 Make a music playlist

Providing the right music is a great way to set the mood for your garden party. Prepare a classical music or dinner jazz set if you want to create a civilised atmosphere. Alternatively, if your garden party guests are old friends, provide some well-loved classics to bring back memories.

7 Prepare decorations in advance

The day of the party will likely be dedicated to cooking, preparing drinks and final touches. Ensure all your decorations are hung or prepared at least the day before to save unnecessary stress.

8 Create refreshing beverages

As well as providing bottled drinks, add some fun to your garden party by making homemade cocktails to offer to guests. If you grow mint in your garden, try creating some signature mojitos for your guests to enjoy!

9 Label essential areas or items

Labels will point your guests to essential items so your garden party can run smoothly. For example, place labels on the cutlery drawer, the spare ice bucket and condiments to make things accessible to others throughout the evening.

10 Organise a dress code

You don’t want guests to feel embarrassed by arriving over or underdressed compared to others. Mentioning a dress code to guests in advance avoids embarrassment and offers you the opportunity to host a themed party!

A spokesperson from gardenbuildingsdirect.co.uk said: “With summer just around the corner, garden parties will be popping up across the UK. From buying bug repellent to preparing for all kinds of British weather, these top ten things to prepare will make your garden party a real success.