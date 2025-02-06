The top five online dog food providers – ranked by taste, tail wags, and tummy approval
Buying dog food online used to be a bit of a gamble - would your pup love it or turn their nose up in disgust?
These days, UK dog food brands have seriously stepped up their game, offering tailor-made meals, fancy fresh ingredients, and even gourmet dining experiences (because why should humans have all the fun?).
Here are the top five online dog food services, with real reviews from actual dog parents - fluffy critics included.
1. Tails.com – Personalised kibble, delivered to your door
Tails.com is basically a meal subscription service for your dog, where you fill out a profile, and they whip up a unique kibble mix tailored to your pup's age, breed, and specific needs. Think of it like a dating app for dog food.
Example product: A fully customised dry food blend specifically for your dog
Trustpilot Score: 4.4 out of 5 stars
Customer Feedback: Some customers appreciate the convenience and customisation offered by Tails.com. However, discussions on forums suggest that some users find the service to be more of a marketing gimmick, noting that the food may not be as bespoke as advertised.
Current offers: 60% off your first box and 30% off your second
2. Butternut Box – Home-cooked meals, but for dogs
If your dog’s dream is to eat human-grade meals, Butternut Box is the next best thing. They slow-cook fresh ingredients like chicken, sweet potato, and carrots, portion them out, and freeze them for maximum freshness. It’s practically Michelin-star dining for canines.
Example product: Chicken You Out – chicken, sweet potatoes, carrots, peas (because even dogs need their five-a-day)
Trustpilot Score: 4.9 out of 5 stars
Customer Feedback: Many dog owners report that their pets eagerly anticipate mealtime with Butternut Box. Some have observed improvements in their dogs' digestion and coat condition.
Current offers: 25% off your first two boxes
3. Pure Pet Food – Dehydrated dog food that’s surprisingly gourmet
Pure Pet Food takes fresh ingredients, air-dries them, and turns them into a light, crunchy meal that you just add water to. The result? A healthy, nutritious meal without any nasties - just like instant noodles but actually good for you.
Example product: Wholesome Chicken – chicken, carrots, green beans, sweet potato
Trustpilot Score: 4.8 out of 5 stars
Customer Feedback: Customers appreciate the natural ingredients and the convenience of Pure Pet Food's dehydrated meals. Some have noted that even picky eaters seem to enjoy the taste, while others point to improved energy levels and shinier coats.
Current offers: 25% off your first box and 10% off your next
4. Different Dog – Freshly cooked meals with serious variety
Different Dog prides itself on offering slow-cooked, high-quality meals packed with fresh, natural ingredients. They even switch up recipes every few weeks to keep your dog excited - because who wants to eat the same thing every day?
Example product: Beef Pot Roast – beef, potatoes, carrots, green beans
Trustpilot Score: 4.9 out of 5 stars
Customer Feedback: Pet owners often praise Different Dog for its high-quality, freshly cooked meals. Some cite positive changes in their pets' overall health.
Current offers: Free treat & 30% off your first box. Use code REAL30
5. Forthglade – Natural, grain-free wet food for the win
Forthglade is known for its gently steamed wet food, packed with natural ingredients and zero artificial nonsense. It’s a go-to for pups with sensitive stomachs and those who just prefer a good hearty meal.
Example product: Grain-Free Duck with Sweet Potato & Vegetables
Trustpilot Score: 4.8 out of 5 stars
Customer Feedback: Forthglade's natural, grain-free recipes have been well-received by many dog owners. Some say even fussy eaters look forward to mealtimes with Forthglade's offerings.
Current offers: Pet Dental Month - Use code DENTAL20 for 20% off Dental Sticks!
Final thoughts
Gone are the days of boring kibble and mystery meat tins - UK dog food brands have truly raised the bar. Whether your pup prefers fresh, crunchy, or gourmet-style meals, there seems to be something for every taste bud and budget.