You can bank on some old memories

Just like so many things in today’s world, there are fewer of them around than there used to be.

As the world changes and fewer people make use of banks on the high streets – leading to their inevitable decline – we take a look back through the archives at some of the Fylde coast’s banks in the last century.

Most of the branches pictured here are no longer in existence, although some of the buildings can still be seen, used for different purposes.

More mature readers of Memory Lane might recall banks such as the New District Bank in Thornton, William Deacon’s Bank in South Shore and Williams and Glynn Bank on Talbot Road – names no longer heard of in the financial world.