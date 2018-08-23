Unseen images show Fab Four in Blackpool

These never-been-seen-before photos show The Beatles in Blackpool, 55 years ago.

Nearly 55 years ago to the day, in fact.

John Lennon

They were taken when the famous Fab Four played at the resort’s ABC Theatre, in August 25, 1963.

They were acquired from a woman who attended the concert and took the photographs, by pop memorabilia dealers Tracks.

The pictures show the then rising stars meeting fans and signing autographs.

The Beatles had also performed at the venue earlier that month, on August 11.

Paul McCartney

The identity of the girl in the photograph with Paul McCartney is not known.

During their early days, The Beatles played dozens of gigs across Lancashire.

The county was said to be their favourite stomping ground, after Merseyside, Hamburg and London.

During 1963 alone, they appeared 24 times, including a week-long residency in Southport and repeated appearances in Blackpool.

Ringo Starr, of The Beatles, signing an autograph in Blackpool, on August 25, 1963, at the ABC Theatre. 'Pic: Tracks Ltd

It was the year it all happened for the Fab Four.

In the opening summer season of 1963, the ABC in Blackpool, played host to Cliff Richard and the Shadows in Holiday Carnival, as well as The Beatles – booked to play five Sunday nights.

