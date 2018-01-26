Transport yourself back in time to see a Blackpool no longer visible today

Travel back in time to the centre of Blackpool with our black-and-white archive photos.

From the beach to the iconic tower, these areas are easily identifiable, although some past sights are now missing.

The Great Wheel, pictured next to the Tower (below), was a wonder of the Victorian Age. Built in 1896, at the south west corner of the Winter Gardens, it became a major attraction in the resort. But the cumbersome London Eye of its time grew too old and too slow. It was dismantled in 1928.

Also no longer in existence, Blackpool Central Station is pictured here.

Originally named Hounds Hill Station when it opened in 1863, Central Station was closed in 1964. Part of the building was used as a bingo hall until the 70s when it was demolished.

Other than the cars, Birley Street from the 1930s, shown here, doesn’t look hugely different from today.

Market Street, pictured from Talbot Square, also looks recognisable. Not much has changed other than the shop frontages, over the years.