Dancing duo John and Janette Sandham detested Country and Western music - until a two-week stint at a holiday camp convention changed their minds. Now the couple are bringing a taste of the latest American craze - American Line Dancing - to Preston

This is how Lancashire looked in 1995

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

This week we are looking at 1995. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1995

A potentially dangerous lack of first aid knowledge among young people in Preston is being patched up by an innovative school scheme, sparked by an idea from Royal Preston Hospital casualty staff. Now 15 pupils from Fulwood High School have picked up their first aid certificates after the course. Pictured above are the pupils watching fellow student Lee Roscoe apply first aid

1. #Wed Jan 30 19:49:36 GMT 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=A potentially dangerous lack of first aid knowledge among young people in Preston is being patched up by an innovative school scheme, sparked by an idea from Royal Preston Hospital casualty staff. Now 15 pupils from Fulwood High School have picked up their first aid certificates after the course. Pictured above are the pupils watching fellow student Lee Roscoe apply first aid''[IPTC]Headline=

A potentially dangerous lack of first aid knowledge among young people in Preston is being patched up by an innovative school scheme, sparked by an idea from Royal Preston Hospital casualty staff. Now 15 pupils from Fulwood High School have picked up their first aid certificates after the course. Pictured above are the pupils watching fellow student Lee Roscoe apply first aid
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Woodplumpton's playgroup is 100 better off thanks to the local group of Young Farmers, who raised the cash through door-to-door carol singing at Christmas. Pictured is chairman of Woodplumpton Young Farmers, Chris Weir, with brothers Nigel, left, and Robert Ovendon, and others, at the playgroup
Woodplumpton's playgroup is 100 better off thanks to the local group of Young Farmers, who raised the cash through door-to-door carol singing at Christmas. Pictured is chairman of Woodplumpton Young Farmers, Chris Weir, with brothers Nigel, left, and Robert Ovendon, and others, at the playgroup
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Young readers at Brindle's Gregson Lane County Primary School, near Chorley, have hit the headlines after scoring a success in an Evening Post newspaper project. The successful young newshounds, pictured above, were rewarded for their efforts with Passport to Reading certificates
Young readers at Brindle's Gregson Lane County Primary School, near Chorley, have hit the headlines after scoring a success in an Evening Post newspaper project. The successful young newshounds, pictured above, were rewarded for their efforts with Passport to Reading certificates
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Pupils got a global view of the world of engineering. Youngsters at Central Lancaster High School were given a taste of the real world when an engineering roadshow hit town
Pupils got a global view of the world of engineering. Youngsters at Central Lancaster High School were given a taste of the real world when an engineering roadshow hit town
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2