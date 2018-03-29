On the wings of time: 100 years of the RAF on the Fylde coast
Share this article
As the Royal Air Force celebrates its centenary on Sunday, we take a look back at the RAF’s long and close association with the Fylde coast.
Blackpool’s two airports were used by the RAF in the Second World War.
Thousands of troops trained on the Fylde coast.
During the Second World War, RAF Squires Gate was used as a fighter squadron base as part of the protection of Liverpool, in particular to patrol the Irish Sea.
It was also used as an RAF training base for many different types of training.
Stanley Park Municipal Airport had opened in 1931, and was commandeered in 1939, by the Royal Air Force as a technical training school. Wellington Bombers were also assembled there.
Originally Warton Aerodrome, in 1940, new runways were built, so the site could act as a satellite airfield for the RAF Coastal Command Station, at Squires Gate airfield in Blackpool.
At first, Warton was operated as an air depot of the US Army during the Second World War, as thousands of aircraft were processed on their way to active service in Britain, North Africa, the Mediterranean and mainland Europe.
Following the Second World War, the airfield was designated as RAF Warton.
Warton has been home to the initial Typhoon squadrons of the RAF, No 17 squadron and no 29 squadron.
Our archive photographs give a great insight into the RAF and RAF life on the Fylde coast.