Lytham street where the past and present look strikingly similar

Taken nearly 50 years apart, these two shots of Church Road, in Lytham, show how little some things have changed over the last half a century.

The top black-and-white picture from our archives is dated January 1970

Church Road, Lytham, in 2017

It shows Church Road, in Lytham, looking towards the square – near the junction with Agnew Street.

This area has always been popular for its variety of independent shops, some of which can be seen on the older shot.

A mother can be seen walking with her child – either to or from school, in his uniform of short trousers, even in winter.

Recreating the scene, our more recent photograph, taken two weeks ago, shows how similar the shop frontages still look.

Little has really changed in the buildings.

The only real changes between the two snaps – taken 47 years apart – are the ownership of the businesses, the types of cars parked on-street and the clothing worn by people captured on camera as they walk by.

What was once a large private house, on the right-hand side of the picture, is now Oasis Dental Care.

Readers would easily recognise the Church Street in the top photograph.