We can’t live without it, we use it every day, to drink, to clean, to bathe.

We take a look back at the systems which provide clean water and take the dirty stuff away.

Our archive photos give a behind-the-scenes glimpse at some of the pumping stations, water pipes and sewerage treatment plants for the Fylde area.

Workmen prepare the foundations for a giant roof for the Fylde Water Board's reservoir at Westby, 1962.

New pumping station at Thornton Cleveleys, 1971

Getting down to it in Sandy Lane, ready for pipe laying, in 1983

Manchester Square, new pump installed, march 1964

Officials at the opening of the new one million point, one million pounds Garstang Effluent treatment works in Churchtown, in 1976.' From left: Peter Liddell chairman North West Water Authority, The Mayor of Fylde Coun Robert Joyce, The Mayor of Wyre Coun Dick Snape and Mr I Withnell, Operations manager - Ribble Division

The chairman of Thornton Clevleys Urban Council, Coun Mrs Ida Cass, at the inauguration of Stanah pumping station, with (from left): Mr J E Porter, council engineer and surveyor; Brigadier CC parkman, a partner in the firm of Ward Ashcorft and Parkman, consulting engineers and Mr W F Dolman (clerk and solicitor of the council)

Anchorsholme Pumping Station Councillors inspect the 30 metre pressure chamber at the new sewage pumping scheme in 1981