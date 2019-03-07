Celebrating Lancashire’s women in the world of work over the years
It’s International Women’s Day on Friday, and to mark the occasion, we looking back at the vital role women have played in the workplace, taking on what were traditionally male jobs, particularly in times of crisis.
During the two world wars, women took the place of the men who had gone off to fight, becoming mechanics, ambulance drivers and factory workers.
During the Second World War, the Women’s Auxiliary Police Corps was formed, and our pictures show recruits to the Preston force in about 1940.
Other emergency services also recruited women, including the ambulance service, where they learned how to keep their vehicles running smoothly.
Following the Second World War, more and more women went to work. By 1965, more than half of women of working age were in employment, although women’s wages were still lower than their male counterparts, and a marriage bar prohibited married women from working.
In the Civil Service, for example, the marriage bar was enforced until as late as 1973 for the foreign service.
Post-war, women returned to what were seen as more traditional roles. Our picture of passengers being served refreshment on their luxury coach service from Blackpool to London, for instance, was taken in 1960.
Women are still striving to win equality in the workplace, one of the reasons International Women’s Day was founded.
Held on March 8 every year since the early years of the 20th century, it has been adopted by the United Nations. It has a theme every year, and this year’s is Balance for Better – a campaign calling for action to drive gender balance across the world.
• For more information on International Women’s Day, visit www.internationalwomensday.com