Film fans have flocked to Blackpool’s new cinema in its first week since opening, say bosses at the council-backed venue.

The launch day of the Backlot Cinema and Diner was virtually a sell-out with movie-goers treated to nine screens showing the latest blockbusters including an IMAX screen.

Blackpool's new IMAX screen (picture by Daniel Martino)

Manager Fabio Vidotti said: “Thank you to everyone who has been to visit The Backlot Cinema and Diner over the past few days.

“We have been blown away by the support we’ve received from the local community. Whether you’ve immersed yourself in a film in our IMAX screen, enjoyed a meal in The Diner, or simply come in to say hello, we hope you’ve enjoyed everything that The Backlot has to offer so far.

“We look forward to welcoming more of you during the Easter break to enjoy our new releases, Godzilla X Kong and Kung Fu Panda 4, as well as a wide selection of films for the whole family.”

Fabio said the VIP memberships costing £5 a year for Fylde residents offering a 20 per cent discount on film tickets and 10 per cent off cinema snacks and drinks, has also proved a success.

He added: “All you need to do is bring a valid ID to the cinema to sign up.”

The cinema and diner opened on Friday, March 22 following a £21m investment in an extension to the council-owned Houndshill Shopping Centre.