New apartments set to go ahead on disused bowling green in Thornton

Wyre council have granted permission for 29 residential apartments with parking provisions to be built off Victoria Road East in Thornton.

Melrose homes applied for planning permission for the apartments on February 19, and plans were passed on Monday October 14.

One, two and three-bedroom apartments will be placed on the northern part of the former Ashdell nurseries site, currently a disused bowling green and car park.

Documents show that access will be taken from the unadopted Marsh Mill road, with a communal bin store proposed for the north-eastern boundary.

44 car parking spaces will be provided for residents, and 20% of the apartments will be suitable or adaptable for elderly residents and those with mobility issues, with these allocations offered at ground floor level.

Melrose homes said the apartment scheme has been conceived to complement the locality, meet local need and provide a quality living environment that will satisfy marketing requirements.