My new year's resolution is to finally get a tattoo! 25 of the best spots in Lancashire for ink

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Dec 2024, 08:48 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 08:58 GMT

With new year’s eve upon us, maybe now’s the time to finally take the plunge and get that tattoo you’ve always been wanting...

Tattoos are becoming more popular year on year, with people across the country opting to get inked up at their local tattoo parlour. However, many people are hesitant due to lack of knowledge on where to get one done, so we wanted to highlight some stellar parlours in the region.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best in the area, so here are 25 of the best tattoo parlours in Lancashire, including top-end spots in places such as Blackpool, Preston, and Blackburn...

Also, while you’re here...

Lancashire town full of British pubs with open fires officially named UK's 2nd cosiest

5 Lancashire farms for sale for an aspiring Jeremy Clarkson style farmer to take on

Beloved family run Preston fish & chip shop put up for sale as owner looks to retire

All 33 Marston's pubs across Lancashire ranked best to worst based on your Google reviews

13 incredible pictures inside Blowing Sands, Blackpool's oldest historic cottage on the market

True Colours, 14 Guildhall St, Preston PR1 3NU | 4.9 out of 5 (1062 Google reviews)

1. True Colours

True Colours, 14 Guildhall St, Preston PR1 3NU | 4.9 out of 5 (1062 Google reviews) | Google

Photo Sales
28a Station Rd, Blackpool FY4 1BE | 5.0 out of 5 (194 Google reviews)

2. Mania Tattoo

28a Station Rd, Blackpool FY4 1BE | 5.0 out of 5 (194 Google reviews) | Google

Photo Sales
2b King St, Blackburn BB2 2DH | 4.8 out of 5 (59 Google reviews)

3. Grafix Tattoo Studio

2b King St, Blackburn BB2 2DH | 4.8 out of 5 (59 Google reviews) | Google

Photo Sales
Studio 81, 53 Friargate, Preston PR1 2AT | 4.9 out of 5 (862 Google reviews)

4. Studio 81

Studio 81, 53 Friargate, Preston PR1 2AT | 4.9 out of 5 (862 Google reviews) | Google

Photo Sales
314 Church St, Blackpool FY1 3QE | 4.8 out of 5 (134 Google reviews)

5. Hello Sailor

314 Church St, Blackpool FY1 3QE | 4.8 out of 5 (134 Google reviews) | Google

Photo Sales
Clayton Court, 20 Clayton St, Blackburn BB2 2ED | 5.0 out of 5 (17 Google reviews)

6. Pins & Needles

Clayton Court, 20 Clayton St, Blackburn BB2 2ED | 5.0 out of 5 (17 Google reviews) | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePrestonBlackpoolPeopleTripAdvisorBlackburnLove Your
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice