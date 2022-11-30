The UK Government has announced Christmas bonus plans for benefit recipients this winter. Following a year of support payments as a result of the rising cost of living and energy crisis, this is set to be the final additional payment for claimants before the new year.

What is the UK benefit recipient Christmas bonus payment?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bonus payment is a scheme from the Department for Work and Pensions to give eligible benefit recipients a small financial boost for the Christmas period. This payment is tax-free and does not impact payments of any other payments across December.

People on benefits will get a one off Christmas bonus payment. (Photo Illustration by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

How much is the benefit recipient Christmas bonus in 2022?

The one-off bonus will be £10 and it will be sent to each person as one payment, regardless of how many benefit payments they are eligible for. If two people within the same household are eligible for a bonus payment they will get £10 each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is eligible for the benefit recipient Christmas bonus?

In order to be eligible recipients must get at least one of the following types of benefit payment within the qualifying week. This is usually the first full week of December, meaning in 2022 this is the week beginning Monday, December 5. The full list of qualifying benefits is:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adult Disability Payment Armed Forces Independence Payment Attendance Allowance Carer’s Allowance Child Disability Payment Constant Attendance Allowance Contribution-based Employment and Support Allowance

Disability Living Allowance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incapacity Benefit at the long-term rate

Industrial Death Benefit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mobility Supplement

Pension Credit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Personal Independence Payment

State Pension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severe Disablement Allowance

Unemployability Supplement or Allowance

Advertisement Hide Ad

War Disablement Pension at State Pension age

War Widow’s Pension

Advertisement Hide Ad

Widowed Mother’s Allowance

Widowed Parent’s Allowance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Widow’s Pension

Anyone who has not claimed their state pension will not receive their Christmas bonus payment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do I need to claim the Christmas bonus payment?

All eligible people within the UK should get their Christmas bonus payment automatically without needing to claim through the DWP website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I report a missing payment?