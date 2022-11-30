When will people on benefits get a Christmas bonus and how much is the payment?
The Department for Work and Pensions have announced details of a Christmas bonus for those who receive benefit payments in the UK.
The UK Government has announced Christmas bonus plans for benefit recipients this winter. Following a year of support payments as a result of the rising cost of living and energy crisis, this is set to be the final additional payment for claimants before the new year.
What is the UK benefit recipient Christmas bonus payment?
The bonus payment is a scheme from the Department for Work and Pensions to give eligible benefit recipients a small financial boost for the Christmas period. This payment is tax-free and does not impact payments of any other payments across December.
How much is the benefit recipient Christmas bonus in 2022?
The one-off bonus will be £10 and it will be sent to each person as one payment, regardless of how many benefit payments they are eligible for. If two people within the same household are eligible for a bonus payment they will get £10 each.
Who is eligible for the benefit recipient Christmas bonus?
In order to be eligible recipients must get at least one of the following types of benefit payment within the qualifying week. This is usually the first full week of December, meaning in 2022 this is the week beginning Monday, December 5. The full list of qualifying benefits is:
Adult Disability Payment Armed Forces Independence Payment Attendance Allowance Carer’s Allowance Child Disability Payment Constant Attendance Allowance Contribution-based Employment and Support Allowance
Disability Living Allowance
Incapacity Benefit at the long-term rate
Industrial Death Benefit
Mobility Supplement
Pension Credit
Personal Independence Payment
State Pension
Severe Disablement Allowance
Unemployability Supplement or Allowance
War Disablement Pension at State Pension age
War Widow’s Pension
Widowed Mother’s Allowance
Widowed Parent’s Allowance
Widow’s Pension
Anyone who has not claimed their state pension will not receive their Christmas bonus payment.
Do I need to claim the Christmas bonus payment?
All eligible people within the UK should get their Christmas bonus payment automatically without needing to claim through the DWP website.
How can I report a missing payment?
Anyone who believes they should have received a payment but didn’t should contact either the Pension Service or the Jobcentre Plus Office, depending on their regular benefit payment.