The payment will help disabled people with the rising cost of living, acknowledging their higher disability-related costs.

Here's everything you need to know about the payment

When will it be paid?

The £150 disability cost of living payment will be paid into bank accounts automatically

Payments were supposed to begin filtering out last week, but the DWP said that “operational problems” meant it had only been able to send out a limited number of payments.

A DWP spokesperson, however, has since assured Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert website that everyone will be paid by Friday, September 30.

How will it be paid?

The payments should drop automatically into the bank accounts of eligible recipients.

What can I do if I’m entitled to it but don’t receive it?

You can report a missed payment here.

Who is eligible?

Those who receive the following disability benefits may be eligible for the one-off payment of £150: Disability Living Allowance, Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, Scottish Disability Benefits (Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability Payment), Armed Forces Independence Payment, Constant Attendance Allowance and War Pension Mobility Supplement.

Those who had confirmed payment of their disability benefit for 25 May are expected to be paid shortly after the payment window opens. For those awaiting confirmation of their disability benefits on 25 May, or who are waiting to be assessed for eligibility to receive disability benefits, the process may take longer but payments will still be automatic.

You must have received a payment (or later receive a payment) of one of these qualifying benefits for 25 May 2022 to get the payment.

What’s been said?

Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith said: "We know disabled people face additional costs and this government is listening and taking decisive action to protect the most vulnerable in our society.

“In addition to the £150 disability cost of living payment, households will save an average of £1,000 a year through our new Energy Price Guarantee and the lowest-income households will receive at least £1,200 to help with the rising cost of living this year.

“This multi-billion-pound package of support reinforces our commitment to help UK households, particularly those with disability challenges, through the tough times ahead.”

Where can I find more information?