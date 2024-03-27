Poulton People's Choir Delights Audiences and Raises £1000 for Charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Through the generosity of concert goers and the dedicated efforts of choir members, Poulton People's Choir successfully raised an impressive £1000 in donations. These funds have now been distributed equally between two Lancashire based charities, furthering the choir's commitment to making a positive impact beyond the realm of music.

"We are thrilled to announce that, thanks to the generosity of our audience and the hard work of our members, we were able to raise £1000 for charity at our Christmas concert," remarked David Spencer, Choir Chairperson. "It's heartwarming to see the community come together to support important causes, especially during the holiday season."

Of the £1000 raised, £500 each was donated to Streetlife and The Music Man Lancashire. Streetlife offers a range of essential services including information, advice, support, and counseling for young people who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, or who have recently been homeless. The Music Man Project Lancashire, launched in May 2023, provides disability-friendly music opportunities for residents of Lancashire, including inclusive and accessible music sessions for children and adults with learning disabilities and their carers.

"This contribution will make a significant difference in the lives of those served by Streetlife and The Music Man Lancashire," added Dave Campbell, Choir Treasurer. "We are proud to support these organizations and the work they do within the community."

In a further development, participants from The Music Man Project Lancashire will be using the funds to help them attend and perform at a music event at the Royal Albert Hall in April 2024, enriching their musical experiences and providing an opportunity for cultural engagement at a prestigious venue.

Poulton People's Choir will next be performing in July 2024, where they hope to raise funds for charitable organizations helping those affected by war and violence. Details of the concert venue will be posted on their website.

The success of the concert and the generosity of its attendees underscore the vital role that music and community engagement play in enriching the lives of individuals and fostering a spirit of compassion and solidarity.