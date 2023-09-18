New GB Insulation Scheme promises £400 annual savings for eligible Blackpool homeowners
Previously, government-backed insulation schemes were only accessible to those receiving specific state benefits. However, the new scheme broadens its reach. To qualify for the Great British Insulation Scheme, households must:
· Reside in properties within council tax bands A-D in England or A-E in Scotland and Wales. Notably, the scheme is not available in Northern Ireland.
· Possess an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) with a rating of D or below. For context, EPCs are graded from A to G, with A being the most efficient.
In 2022, nearly half (47%) of British homes had an EPC rating of D or below.
Interested households can apply through the official gov.uk website. The application process requires details about the property type, existing insulation, EPC specifics, and household income. This income figure will determine if the applicant needs to contribute towards the project's cost. Specifically, households with an annual income exceeding £31,000 might be asked to cover up to 10% of the expenses.
For those without an EPC, their energy supplier will provide one. An approved installer will then assess the property and suggest the best insulation method. However, the Great British Insulation Scheme differs from other energy efficiency programs as it only supports one type of insulation upgrade, either loft or cavity wall insulation.
The proposed work will only commence if the homeowner agrees to the terms and any financial contributions.
The government estimates that 300,000 households could benefit from this scheme, potentially saving them hundreds of pounds annually. This initiative will complement the existing Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme, which offers free home energy efficiency upgrades to low-income families.
Additionally, the government has introduced an online eligibility checker for the Home Upgrade Grant. This grant aids homes not connected to the gas grid in obtaining energy efficiency upgrades, provided they have an EPC rating between D to G. The government believes 25,000 homes qualify for this grant.
Chris Richards, Founder and Managing Director of home and business energy comparison site, Utility Saving Expert, commented on the initiative: "The Great British Insulation Scheme is a significant step forward in making energy efficiency accessible to more households. Not only will this reduce energy consumption, but it will also provide much-needed financial relief to thousands of families, especially during these challenging economic times."