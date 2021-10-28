Mystery surrounds Euromillions winner from Lancashire

A lucky Mr H. from Lancashire has scooped more than £118,000 on the EuroMillions

The lucky man matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on Friday 8 October and plans to treat his family with the winnings.

The Lancashire resident has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.