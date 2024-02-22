Lytham St Annes funeral home asking for eggs-tra special support from community
As part of its ongoing community support initiatives, Co-op Funeralcare St Annes on St. Andrews Road South is working with local organisation, The Family Hub, to help parents avoid having to make the choice between a meal and a treat for their child this Easter.
The Family Hub serves the local community in Lytham St Annes, providing support, guidance and information for families, offering parenting advice, baby groups, coffee mornings and safe spaces.
The drive will be supported by Co-op colleagues in the local area with both St Annes and Ansdell Co-op food stores pledging to donated eggs.
The funeral home team is asking member owners and the local community, as well as local businesses, to drop off donated eggs any time between 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday, at its collection point at the home’s reception. Once collected, on March 21 the team will share these with The Family Hub which will distribute to those in need.
Jonathan Bailey, Lead Co-Ordinator of The Family Hub, said: “Everything we do relies on the kind donations we receive from the community. We’re so grateful to St Annes Co-op Funeralcare for their support, and hope we get lots of donations to put a smile on lots of children’s faces this Easter!”
Sarah Barnes, Funeral Arranger at St Annes Co-op Funeralcare, said: “We’re always keen to support the local community, and we are hoping we can reach our target of 100 Easter eggs with the help of donations from kind members of the public and local businesses.
“As a member-owned business, our members have the opportunity to support causes that benefit their community, and we’re proud to be working with such a worthwhile organisation this Easter. We have more planned with The Family Hub later this year too – so watch this space!”
To find out more about Co-op Funeralcare St Annes and the community support they offer, visit https://www.coop.co.uk/funeralcare/funeral-directors/stannes/FY8-1PS/32-st-andrews-road-south