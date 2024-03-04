Lytham solicitor warns residents against delaying will writing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lorna Pound's advice follows new research from The Association of Lifetime Lawyers revealing that almost half (49%) of UK adults don’t have a will, meaning their wishes might not be fulfilled when they die.

The research also reveals that nearly half of UK adults aged over 30 who don’t have a will say it’s on their to-do list, with 43% saying it’s been on their to-do list for more than 12 months.

Lorna said: “The new research reveals worrying statistics and lays bare just how few people have wills in place. If you don't have a will, you leave it up to chance, not choice. Without one, your assets might not go where you want them to. All this uncertainty can cause unnecessary stress and even potential conflict for your loved ones during a difficult time.

“It's simply about making sure your wishes are respected and your family is looked after, not burdened with legal headaches. Whether you think you’re too young or just want to avoid the issue altogether, the good news is that experts can help to offer you peace of mind. I’d urge anyone who has put off writing their wills to discuss with a solicitor with will-writing expertise as soon as possible.”

The new survey data reveals that 1 in 10 UK adults have started making a will but haven’t finished it, and nearly a third (32%) say they haven’t made a will because they don’t know how to get started. A quarter of people making a will on their to-do list would prioritise watching TV over getting a will in place. The research also shows that 21% of wills are handwritten or have handwritten amendments, which could make them illegible and, therefore, difficult to understand.

Lorna adds: “If you already have a will, it’s best practice to review and update your will every five years or when a major change in your life occurs that impacts you or your loved ones. Life changes that might affect your will include marriage or civil partnership, divorce or dissolution of a civil partnership, a new birth, a death in your family, or if you or one of your beneficiaries has obtained a Gender Recognition Certificate.”