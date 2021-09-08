Lancashire lady and her dog are ‘Set for Life’ thanks to massive National Lottery win

Mrs R. from Lancashire is set to receive £10,000 for the next 30 years

The lucky lady plans to treat her family (and the dog!) with the win, including a new toothbrush and a new bed for the pup.

The Lancashire resident, who played a personal selection of sentimental numbers via the National Lottery website, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “What amazing news for Mrs. R after winning this fantastic prize. Her dog can look forward to sleeping sound in its new bed and her family can look forward to many more treats over the next 30 years!

“We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app, and to buy or check their tickets in retail in line with government guidance. Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.”

Set For Life is a draw-based game from The National Lottery. You pick five main numbers from 1 to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from 1 to 10, for the chance to win fixed prizes – with everything from the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, to the 2nd prize of £10,000 a month for one year and £5 for matching just two main numbers. The Set For Life game costs £1.50 per line and is drawn every Monday and Thursday.

Camelot said that by playing any National Lottery game, players generate an average of £36m each week for National Lottery-funded projects. This money helps support everything from the local charity making a difference where you live through to helping our nation’s athletes win Olympic and Paralympic gold medals. To date, over £43bn has been raised and distributed to National Lottery Good Causes through more than 635,000 individual grants.