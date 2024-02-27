Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The IBI Group were commissioned in 2021 to devise a Regeneration Framework for Garstang town centre, which includes Public Realm Improvements as a priority project. Consultants Stantec have now created a series of exciting proposals which aim to address future challenges and opportunities within the town centre and to enhance the economic wellbeing of the town so that it can better fulfil its potential and meet the needs of its local people, businesses and visitors alike for the future.

Jan Finch, Chair of the Greater Garstang Partnership Board comments,

“The Regeneration Framework identified a number of areas where public realm in the town centre could be improved. These proposals, which have been drawn up by consultants working closely with representatives from Wyre Council, Garstang Town Council and Lancashire County Council now put forward more detail and I hope local people not only from Garstang but also from the surrounding villages will get involved and provide us with feedback on the ideas.”

Have your say on proposed regeneration projects in Garstang by Monday 25 March

Alan Pearson, the Mayor of Garstang adds,

“Following extended discussions with Wyre Council and the design consultants, Garstang Town Council along with Wyre Council is very pleased to be able to offer a consultation for the residents of Garstang as well as those from the surrounding area to voice their opinion on the suggested improvements to the Town.”

The plans include proposed high street enhancements, Cherestanc Square revitalisation, improvements to the ‘Weinds’, interconnectivity between Jubilee Gardens, the War Memorial and River Wyre and a Bridge Street and River Wyre connection.

Wyre Council are asking for comments on the plans between Monday 26 February and Monday 25 March 2024 with a public consultation event taking place at Garstang Library on Tuesday 5 March.

Visit www.wyre.gov.uk/haveyoursay to read about the proposed plans and take part in the consultation. For a more detailed overview of the proposed plans and projects, visit Garstang Library on Tuesday 5 March between 10am and 4pm where you can share your feedback directly at this public consultation event.

Councillor Peter le Marinel, Portfolio Holder for Planning Policy and Economic Development for Wyre Council comments,

“This is a fantastic opportunity for local people to have their say on the future vision for Garstang. There are some exciting regeneration proposals which will benefit residents and local businesses as well as visitors to Garstang. Improvements to the public realm have the potential to bring in greater footfall, build civic pride, provide simpler navigation for visitors and newcomers, improve security and safety and more.

“I urge everyone to look through the proposed plans and share their feedback. It is important to us to gain this insight which will help to ensure the projects we want to drive forward are aligned with everyone’s vision for the future.”

This consultation has been funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and commissioned by Wyre Council in partnership with the Greater Garstang Partnership Board. The board, supported by consultants from the IBI Group and design consultants Stantec have worked closely with local organisations to identify projects which will benefit local people and form the basis of bids for funding these projects. Members of the board include Garstang Town Council, local councillors, Regenda, NHS, Myerscough College, Lancashire County Council and local businesses.

The consultation is open for all residents to take part in from Monday 26 February and must be completed by Monday 25 March 2024.

To learn more and take part in the consultation online, please visit www.wyre.gov.uk/haveyoursay