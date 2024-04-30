Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Blackpool Fylde & Wyre Filipino Bayanihan Community (BFWFBC) made a strong showing at the Blackpool Mayoral Charity Ball on Friday, April 26, 2024. BFWFBC President Bryan Dulawan and Secretary Mary Demegillo led a full table of representatives at the black tie affair held to raise funds for the Blackpool Food Bank and Counselling in the Community.

"Our members were delighted to participate in this wonderful event supporting vital services in Blackpool," said Dulawan. "As one of the over 2,000 Filipinos living in the area, including nearly 700 working at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, we are committed to giving back to the community we now call home."

The gala featured entertainment from singer Johnny Wright of The X Factor fame and the talent duo Johnny and Katie Strange. Attendees enjoyed dinner, dancing, and a charity raffle.

BFWFBC Members with Blackpool Mayor, Councillor Gillian Campbell

Most importantly, the event provided an opportunity for the BFWFBC to connect with local leaders. Dulawan and Demegillo met with Mayor Gillian Campbell, Deputy Mayor Adrian Hoyle, and Blackpool Food Bank founder and chairman Neil Reid to introduce their organization and offer their service to better the community.

This focus on collaboration will continue in the coming months. The BFWFBC plans to join ENVECO for a beach cleanup in June and partner with Blackpool & The Fylde Street Angels on a cooking and food distribution event to provide meals for those in need.

"Building strong relationships is at the heart of bayanihan, the Filipino spirit of communal unity and cooperation," explained Demegillo. "By linking arms with other groups, we can harness our shared dedication and have an even greater positive impact."