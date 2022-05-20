Euromillions: These are the top five things lottery winners spend their cash on - how would you spend £184million?

Most people’s priority after a big win would be purchasing a new home outright, whereas others see clearing debts as their primary concern.

However, many people thought that investing the cash or giving it away to charity would be a low priority in the weeks after their big win.

Top of the lottery win shopping list for over 55% of people polled is a new house. Some respondents added that they wouldn’t go all out and unaffordable, opting for a sensible, mortgage free property instead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How would you spend £184million?

Others said that buying houses for their family members and friends would be the second biggest priority with the money, after buying and kitting out their own pad.

The second most popular way to spend a lottery win is by clearing debts. This was the top priority for 20% of people surveyed, who would pay off mortgages, student loans and credit cards.

Over ten percent of the 917 people surveyed said that a fancy holiday would be at the top of their lottery win bucket list.

Some said they’d be happy to escape to quaint British seaside towns, with others debating how long they could leave the country for.

Only eight percent of people would pop out to buy a posh car as soon as they had won, putting it higher on people’s priority list than getting cosmetic surgery, donating to charity, and investing combined.

Two percent saw cosmetic surgery as a must have after winning a large sum, which is roughly the same amount of people who would donate straight to charity.

Less than one percent of people would prioritise putting the money away or investing it into something.

A spokesperson for NetVoucherCodes.co.uk, who ran the poll, said: “£184 million is an absolutely life changing sum of money to win, so we polled people on social media, to see what they would splash their cash on first.