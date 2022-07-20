The win makes the lucky winner richer than the singer Adele, but probably not as tuneful!
Here are some of the things they could spend their money on in Lancashire ...
1. A new house
This is the most expensive house in Lancashire for sale on Zoopla at £3,750,000. Set in 12 acres of land, Ashley Hall in Thornton Cleveleys boasts 15 bedrooms, four double garages, a stable and three paddocks amongst other things
Photo: Zoopla
2. A Supercar
This is the most expensive Supercar for sale in Lancashire and can be found at Amari Motors in Preston. It's a 4.6 litre Porsche 918 and comes in at £1,225,995
Photo: Amari Motors
3. Many, many, many rides
The winner could afford to go to Blackpool Pleasure Beach a staggering five million times with his winnings at £39 per ticket
Photo: Alizada Studios - stock.adobe.co
4. Donkey rides - millions of them!
A donkey ride on Blackpool beach costs around £3, so the winner could afford an eye-watering 65 million rides
Photo: Debu55y - stock.adobe.com