Emergency packs distributed to support Fylde Coast families who are living in fuel poverty

Working in conjunction with community action charity partner, Groundwork, the Cadent Foundation is set to distribute over 5,000 winter packs between now and the end of March to those customers living in the most vulnerable situations, including in Blackpool and Fylde Coast.

The winter packs, filled with hot water bottles, gloves, scarves, hats and blankets, aim to provide a warming boost and help people to stay warm at home during the colder months.

Now in its fourth year, the packs will be distributed as an emergency intervention to those most in need, via local food banks and community hubs in towns and cities across the UK.

Winter Warmer Packs ready for distribution

With recent research highlighting that 41 per cent of people on low incomes are struggling with energy bills and do not know where to turn, the packs aim to provide a helping hand at a time when many are still scared to turn on their heating.

Julia Dwyer, Director of the Cadent Foundation, said: “Even though it might feel that we are through the worst of the energy crisis, cost of living challenges remain very real for thousands of families.

"We’re still hearing stories from people who are choosing not to turn their heating on this year because they are terrified of not being able to pay their bills.

"The packs have been created to allow our charity partners the option of offering quick support to someone they feel is most in need of extra warmth this winter.”

Graham Duxbury, Groundwork’s UK Chief Executive, added: “We know this winter will be incredibly hard for many people, with energy bills still much higher than they were and government support much reduced.

"Sadly, this means tens of thousands of people will be choosing to go without hot food, to live in one room of their house, or to search out warm hubs in their community.

"Our Green Doctors have never been busier and there simply isn’t enough resource to meet demand.

"Although we all want to see long-term solutions for fuel poverty put in place, having access to winter warmer packs is invaluable in helping to provide immediate reassurance and comfort to those who need it most.”

According to the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, there were an estimated 4,706 excess winter deaths from 2022 to 2023 due to living in a cold damp home in the UK, up from 3,186 the previous year.

Groundwork’s Green Doctor programme offers free, impartial advice and practical measures to help individuals take control of their bills, save energy where possible in the home and access other services and initiatives available.

The Cadent Foundation is funded by local gas network Cadent and has been established to help households find sustainable solutions to fuel poverty and ensure people are safe and warm in their homes. More information can be found at www.cadentfoundation.com