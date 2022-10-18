People who live in houses of multi ple occupation (HMOs) or those who pay their energy bills by card or cash meter will soon be able to apply for a one-off £150 payment through Fylde Council’s Energy Rebate Discretionary Scheme. These residents, who would not have been eligible for a payment under the main element of the Energy Rebate scheme, will be able to apply online with appropriate supporting documents, after which payment will be made directly to their bank accounts.

‘It has been a concern of mine that where coin meters are still in place there is no rebate to the tenants because the energy bill is not in their name’

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council and chairman of the Finance and Democracy Committee, said: “I am pleased that Fylde Council are able to offer financial support for those who reside in Houses of Multiple Occupation whose energy costs are paid by the landlord. It has been a concern of mine

that where coin meters are still in place there is no rebate to the tenants because the energy bill is not in their name. For other tenants in self-contained flats there are many who pay for their energy on prepayment meters and we know that these types of accounts charge the highest tariffs. It is

important to get support to those who need it most which is why I have pushed this scheme which has the backing of members of the Finance and Democracy Committee. The cost-of-living crisis is affecting us all, and we at Fylde are committed to helping the most vulnerable amongst us.”

What is the Energy Rebate scheme?

The Energy Rebate scheme was announced in February 2022 as part of the UK government’s support package to assist the public with rising energy costs. The scheme laid out eligibility criteria for the main tranche of the funding, paying £150 to the majority of households in Council Tax Bands A to D, and included guidance to billing authorities on how to allocate the Discretionary Fund. Previous payments from the Discretionary Fund have been allocated to various categories of household across Fylde who were ineligible for the main scheme, including those in Council Tax Bands E to H who receive Council Tax Reduction, and those in Council Tax Bands F to H where a disabled Council Tax band reduction was applied.

How can people living in HMOs and residents who pay energy bills by card or cash meter get help?

Residents in an HMO who are not directly responsible for their energy bills will be asked to provide a copy of their tenancy agreement, verifying their residence and the inclusion of their bills in their rent, along with a bank statement showing their current address. Those residents who pay by card or