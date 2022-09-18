The Trade Union Congress said the new Prime Minister Liz Truss "must get pay rising" ahead of a difficult winter with many households worried how they will make ends meet.

The latest ONS figures show median pay in Blackpool was £1,802 per month in August – up from £1,696 a year before.

It means wages have risen by 6.3 per cent in the last 12 months, just as the cost-of-living crisis has begun.

Average wages in Blackpool have risen by less than 7 per cent

Nationally, the median monthly wages have risen by 6.5 per cent in the last year to £2,111 in August, but this still represents a real-terms pay cut thanks to soaring inflation.

Further ONS figures show real-terms pay excluding bonuses – taking inflation into account – fell by 2.8 per cent year on year between May and July across the country, among the largest drop seen since records began in 2011.

TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady said: "Every worker deserves a decent standard of living, and as the cost-of-living crisis intensifies, millions of families don’t know how they will make ends meet this winter."

Ms O'Grady urged Mrs Truss to increase pay packets, including boosting the minimum wage, giving public sector workers a decent pay rise, and allowing unions to negotiate better compensation for working people.