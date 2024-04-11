Community Engaging Country Pursuits supports Blue Skies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a stellar first year of charitable fundraising and fellowship of this specialist South Fylde Group lodge, led by WM Mike Casey, a bumper £500 was presented to the local Blue Skies Charity, based in the main building of Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Blue Skies is a dedicated charity for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals with a mission revolving around championing exceptional patient care. The Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust stands as a crucial pillar within the community, extending its influence not only along the Fylde Coast but also regionally. Blue Skies is the catalyst for positive transformation, leaving a trail of bright impact every day for patients, families and friends. For example, a state-of-the-art CT scanner has just arrived at BVH and is now operational. This latest scanner costing £500,000 is as a result of the generosity of a community of fundraisers including Blue Skies.

The work of Blue Skies was brought to the attention of Mike Casey and his wife June whilst during the illness and hospitalisation of a family member. Mike said “June and I were keen to assist the work of Blue Skies as they ensured that our relative had all the comforts and necessities that allow the highest levels of patient support. We are looking forward to receiving Blue Skies at a number of our future masonic meetings so that our members can hear about the important community engagement work of this charity”.

