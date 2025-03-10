Building Society in Blackpool helping people make the most of their tax-free savings with free ISA masterclass and Saturday openings

Yorkshire Building Society in Blackpool is inviting savers to its branch at, 16 Birley Street to make the most of the current tax year and learn more about their tax-free savings allowances as well as how Individual Savings accounts work (ISAs). The masterclass will take place on Wednesday 19 March from 10am - 2pm.

The Society’s customers and members of the public are all welcome to attend the event to gain help and information about tax-free savings, understand allowances, options when it comes to choosing products, or discuss what to do if they need further help.

The branch is also opening on Saturday 5th and Saturday 12th April from 9am-12pm to meet extra demand for people wanting to open or pay money into their ISAs. The team will be on hand to provide information on ISAs as well as opening new accounts. Existing customers will also be able to visit the branch to pay in and top up their existing ISAs.

Yorkshire Building Society Branch

In recent years the end of the tax year and beginning of the next has seen demand for new Yorkshire Building Society accounts more than double. The mutual is opening all of its branches for the first two Saturdays of April to meet customer demand and to give customers a choice of how to open an account - online, in-app or in person, and so they can find out more about their options.

Pete Lewis, senior savings manager at Yorkshire Building Society said: “We’re hosting these events to try and help people to better understand tax-free savings and their options, and explain the support available to them when it comes to finding the best home for their savings. Our branch team will be on hand to answer questions and signpost people to more help and advice.”

“With so much speculation around the future of cash ISAs, this has prompted a lot of questions from our customers. We hope by listening to people’s questions and concerns, we can help them learn more about how they can make the most of their tax-free allowances and the types of accounts that might suit them.”

“By opening our branches on Saturday 5th and 12th April, we hope savers will be able to take advantage and make their annual tax-free subscription count. Making our branch services available at the weekend around the end and start of a new tax year makes it possible for our customers to make the most of their savings in a way that best suits them, be that in one of our branches, online or via our app, and supports our aim to continue to provide real help to our customers and members.”