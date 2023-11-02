News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Transport: Bus fares in Blackpool & Fylde to remain at £2 fare cap until December 2024

Blackpool Transport has confirmed that the cost of single bus fares in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre will remain at £2 per journey as part of the government’s £2 fare cap.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:02 GMT
The £2 single fare cap was due to end in October this year, with tickets set to increase to £2.50 per journey.

The scheme has now been extended by the government until December 2024 and bus operator Blackpool Transport will continue to support and remain involved in the discounted scheme.

The £2 cap has been well received by residents and travellers acroos the Fylde Coast and offers a saving of up to 90p per journey for customers. The fare cap applies to adult single tickets, with child tickets remaining at £1.50 per journey.

Single fares can be bought on buses using contactless payments or cash, or through the Blackpool Transport mobile app as a bundle of 10 single tickets.

The extended £2 bus fare cap will apply to all Blackpool Transport bus routes, including its longer distance routes between Fleetwood, Poulton and Preston.

Jane Cole, Blackpool Transport Managing Director said: “We will continue to voluntarily support the government £2 fare cap and we’re delighted to be able to pass on continued savings for our many customers. The discount makes it really cost effective for customers who travel with us less frequently or for those who may not have travelled with us for a while.”

“For our customers who travel with us frequently each week, our adult and child saver tickets continue to offer phenomenal value for money compared with other modes of travel”.

