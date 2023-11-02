Blackpool Transport has confirmed that the cost of single bus fares in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre will remain at £2 per journey as part of the government’s £2 fare cap.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The £2 single fare cap was due to end in October this year, with tickets set to increase to £2.50 per journey.

The scheme has now been extended by the government until December 2024 and bus operator Blackpool Transport will continue to support and remain involved in the discounted scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £2 cap has been well received by residents and travellers acroos the Fylde Coast and offers a saving of up to 90p per journey for customers. The fare cap applies to adult single tickets, with child tickets remaining at £1.50 per journey.

Bus fares in Blackpool & Fylde to remain at £2 fare cap until December 2024

Single fares can be bought on buses using contactless payments or cash, or through the Blackpool Transport mobile app as a bundle of 10 single tickets.

The extended £2 bus fare cap will apply to all Blackpool Transport bus routes, including its longer distance routes between Fleetwood, Poulton and Preston.

Jane Cole, Blackpool Transport Managing Director said: “We will continue to voluntarily support the government £2 fare cap and we’re delighted to be able to pass on continued savings for our many customers. The discount makes it really cost effective for customers who travel with us less frequently or for those who may not have travelled with us for a while.”