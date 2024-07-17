Marco's New York Diner - dinner for two set us back nearly £100 but was it worth it?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When it comes to eating out, I prefer to choose independently run restaurants as opposed to national brands but the arrival of Marco’s New York Italian had me intrigued.

It opened on May 1st to a great fanfare as part of the £34m regeneration scheme which includes the 144-room Holiday Inn and the tramway extension up Talbot Road.

But would the food stop me in my tracks? That is what I was hoping for as celebrated chef Marco Pierre White, born in my own home town of Leeds, has put his name to the chain.

Google tells me in 1995 he was the first British chef to be awarded three Michelin stars before retiring from the kitchen to become a restaurateur who now enjoys a high national profile.

So for Blackpool, where the dining scene is not lauded as the most exciting even though it does have some stand-out venues, to attract such a big name has been seen as quite a coupe for the town.

Stepping through the doors the calm interior is quite a contrast to the bustle outside and the attentive staff led us to our table for two. It was a Saturday night and the restaurant was already busy with diners, although I find it quite strange it closes at 9pm which seems early to me.

The menu reflects the fusion of Italian and New York, so expect what it says on the tin basically. There is the customary garlic bread on the menu but appetisers also include American loaded nachos and buffalo chicken tenders.

However as soon as we were seated, we were asked if we wanted olives and focaccia, and said yes. When it was arrived, we had a huge bowl of focaccia, which while very good value sadly deterred us from trying another starter as we felt it would be too filling.

The mains menu is where I think the dishes really meet people’s expectations if they have come in expecting a US/Italian vibe.

The New York Grill delivers steaks and burgers, while there is pizza, pasta and fish if you are in more of a Mediterranean mood.

We were feeling the latter so my husband Clive opted for the grilled sea bass fillet alla Sicilian served with caponata which is a traditional aubergine-based recipe from the island, tomato dressing, extra virgin olive oil, soft herbs. He also ordered a side of sweet potato fries.

He described the fish as tender but with plenty of delicate flavour complemented by the vegetable accompaniments.

I decided to test out the pasta menu with a choice of baked spinach and ricotta cannelloni, a vegetarian offering, with the taste of the ricotta emerging through the rich spinach.

The good news was that by swerving the big steaks, we had room for dessert – chocolate brownies for Clive and for me, of course I could not resist the New York Cheesecake. Both were delicious.

We accompanied our meal with tap water on the table and a bottle of Pinot Noir, which at £22.50 I felt was a good price for a bottle of wine in a hotel.

Meanwhile it hardly needs to be said that the surroundings are delightful and have brought a genuine contemporary buzz to Blackpool. The toilets were sublime – clean to perfection.

However it is pricey compared to the average Italian in the town, and I think some of the extra cost is to cover the fabulous decor as well as the food, while the bill included a 10 per cent service charge.

Our final bill came to £98.56 including drinks.