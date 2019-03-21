Live music at The Steamer this weekend with Shotglass gig

The Friday Alternative returns to The Steamer this week when the featured band are five piece Blackpool outfit Shotglass

.

Formed in 2014 from the ashes of Munkey Score, Shotglass perform classic rock covers spanning five decades. The band’s line-up comprises John Scarlett on lead vocals, Kevin Banham on drums, Ray Schofield on bass, Chris ‘Dr J’ Jessop on guitar and vocals and Mark ‘Ripper’ Harding on lead guitar and vocals. Promoter Dave Mann said: “Shotglass are a versatile band of experienced musicians dedicated to performing powerful rock classics.” Starts at 9.30pm.