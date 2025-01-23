I visited one of the UK’s most popular seaside towns with £5 in my pocket to see what I could do…
Challenged to see what I could get up to in the famous seaside resort with just £5 in my pocket to spend on a few things, the whole day was a test of creativity and finding fun in the small things.
I started the day by hopping on one of Blackpool’s trams and, for just a couple of pounds, I had a scenic ride along the seafront. Offering great views of the famous Blackpool Tower and beachfront, Blackpool’s trams have become an essential mode of transport for the town.
No visit to Blackpool would be complete without a visit one of the iconic arcades as well, so - spending just £1 - I tried my luck on the 2p machine and even managed to win myself a keychain souvenir. It’s amazing how such a tiny budget can keep you entertained.
Next, I wandered down the beachfront and, despite the chill of January, the lively seagulls remained present, their full range of aerial tricks on show. Before me was an endless stretch of sand, perfect for dog-walkers and those looking to soak in the sound of the waves.
To top off the day, I indulged myself to the seaside classic - a portion of chips. For just a few pounds, they were hot, crispy and golden, the perfect remedy to combat the cutting edge of the cold winter breeze. After all, chips by the sea is a universal comfort for a day out in Blackpool, isn’t it?
Overall, my £5 challenge provided to be insightful: you don’t need a lot of money to have fun and find enjoyment. Blackpool proves to be a place filled with simple pleasures, attracting visitors who return. At times all you need is £5 a positive attitude to have yourself a very lovely day indeed.
