I visited Lytham St Anne's new beach huts and it was a perfect day out

There’s something truly special about the British seaside when the sun decides to show up and on this particular day, Lytham St Anne’s didn’t disappoint.

I’d heard good things about the beach huts lining the South Promenade, so I decided to book one for a full day by the sea and I’m so glad I did.

From the moment I arrived the setting felt like something from a postcard. The row of brightly coloured huts stood proudly along the promenade, overlooking the wide stretch of beach and shimmering sea. It had that classic, nostalgic feel of a proper coastal day out, but with a touch of modern comfort.

The hut itself was spotless, well-equipped and surprisingly spacious. Inside it had everything you’d need to keep things easy and relaxed: a kettle, mugs, cutlery, a little fridge, even a microwave and some water for washing up.

There was plenty of seating both inside and out and a table that made it easy to enjoy lunch with a view. It really felt like having your own little slice of the seaside for the day.

Lytham St Annes beach huts, The Island, South Promenade, St Annes, Lancashire FY8 1LS. | nw

I set myself up early, brewed a cup of tea and just watched the world go by for a while. Families strolled past with dogs, kids zoomed along on scooters and the sound of the waves set the perfect backdrop. It was calm, cheerful and incredibly peaceful - exactly what I’d been hoping for.

Later, I wandered down to the sand, flew a kite and dipped my toes in the sea. The beach is massive with space for everyone and it’s great to see designated dog friendly areas too.

St Annes beach hut. | nw

When I returned to the hut it was warm and cosy and I had a perfect spot to relax, read and eat a few picnic snacks as the afternoon drifted on.

What really struck me was how much thought had gone into the whole experience. There were clean, private toilet facilities nearby for hut users, trolleys to help carry things down and friendly staff on hand to check everything was running smoothly. It all felt very well organised and incredibly welcoming.

Inside St Annes beach huts. | nw

It was, without question one of the best day trips I’ve had in a long time. Whether you’re local or just visiting. I’d highly recommend booking one of the beach huts. It’s simple, nostalgic seaside fun with a little extra comfort thrown in.

Rentals run from 10am to midnight giving guests the flexibility to enjoy both sunny afternoons and relaxing evenings. Each hut accommodates up to six guests.

To find out more information head to their website, St Annes beach huts.