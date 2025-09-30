A YouTuber has gone viral after reviewing a Blackpool hotel that cost just £7 per person, praising its cleanliness, friendly staff and unbeatable location despite a few budget quirks.

YouTube reviewer Curtis, known for his budget travel series Curtis Explores has drawn attention online after sharing his experience of staying in a Blackpool hotel for just £7 per person, per night.

The Pine Lodge Hotel on 3 Havelock St, Blackpool FY1 4BN became his latest stop and despite a few quirks, Curtis described the experience as “cheap, comfortable and welcoming.”

Curtis revealed that he paid only £14.76 for a double room with a private bathroom which worked out at just over £7 per guest.

For a seaside town where accommodation can often be costly he was impressed at what he got for his money.

The visit started on a high note with free on-street parking after 6pm saving nearly £20 compared to central Blackpool’s overnight car parks.

Inside, Curtis was greeted by friendly staff and a spotless reception area. He said: “first impressions downstairs were lovely, it smelt amazing when I walked in. It was spotless and there was a pool table there too.”

3 Havelock St, Blackpool FY1 4BN. | Google

The room itself made a solid impression with warm lighting, wooden décor and a comfortable atmosphere. While Curtis noted creaky floors, dusty wardrobe tops and a slightly broken cabinet door, he was surprised by the attention to detail elsewhere.

He said: “The shower grout was spotless, the sink taps polished and I didn’t expect Baylis & Harding hand wash at this price point.”

Other positives included a large LG TV, a working fan and what Curtis called one of the “cleanest toilets” he had seen in a budget hotel.

The downsides? A poor view overlooking a demolished building, some black marks on the mattress, and flimsy hangers. Still, he stressed that these were minor compared to the overall cleanliness and value.

Pine Lodge Hotel double room. | Google

Summing up, Curtis highly recommended the Pine Lodge to budget-conscious travellers looking for a central base in Blackpool.

He said: “This is one of the cleanest hotels I’ve seen. The staff are lovely. Highly recommend – cheap, comfortable and welcoming.”

The Pine Lodge Hotel in Blackpool is rated 4 out of 5 stars on Google reviews and 7.2 out of 10 on Booking.com.

One reviewer on Google said: “Such a lovely stay at the Pine Lodge Hotel. Me and my two kids stayed at The Pine Lodge Hotel in Blackpool for five days and it was fantastic from the moment we arrived.

“The hotel was clean and our bedroom was a really good size with its own private bathroom and that shower? Amazing!”