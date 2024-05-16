I stayed at Blackpool's Norbreck Hotel, one of the worst rated in the UK, and I gave it 5 stars - this is why
and live on Freeview channel 276
He has to leave a positive review and can not lie. So what did YouTuber George Redfern make of the Norbreck Castle Hotel on Queen’s Promenade?
With over 5,000 negative reviews to its name - is it really that bad? George paid a visit to find out and gave it five stars. This is why...
One star for facilities
“After checking in, I had a look around and found they had their own cinema, arcade, pub, swimming pool and gym - that’s a star!”
Room
“My room looked pretty average. The bed was clean, I had a lovely view and also leftover skids in the toilet. That’s a star!
“I also found a sign saying it’s a non-smoking room. But do they even have smoking rooms in hotels anymore?”
Entertainment
“In the evening I went down to watch some entertainment and it didn’t disappoint. Just like the sunset that evening. That’s a star!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.