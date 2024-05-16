Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A YouTuber who travels the UK reviewing the lowest rated hotels has awarded the Norbreck Castle in Blackpool a whopping five stars - but there’s catch...

He has to leave a positive review and can not lie. So what did YouTuber George Redfern make of the Norbreck Castle Hotel on Queen’s Promenade?

With over 5,000 negative reviews to its name - is it really that bad? George paid a visit to find out and gave it five stars. This is why...

One star for facilities

“After checking in, I had a look around and found they had their own cinema, arcade, pub, swimming pool and gym - that’s a star!”

Room

“My room looked pretty average. The bed was clean, I had a lovely view and also leftover skids in the toilet. That’s a star!

“I also found a sign saying it’s a non-smoking room. But do they even have smoking rooms in hotels anymore?”

Entertainment

“In the evening I went down to watch some entertainment and it didn’t disappoint. Just like the sunset that evening. That’s a star!

Building