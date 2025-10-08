I got the chance to stay in Blackpool's best apartment and it was absolutely amazing
Recently highlighted by influencer Zac Jones on Instagram after spending the night at a £20 hotel in Blackpool previously, the apartment was been praised for its stunning interiors, spacious layout and premium amenities.
Jones surprised his friends with a stay in the High Roller, who described the experience as “mind blowing” and called the apartment “Blackpool’s best hotel” - a testament to its comfort and style.
The apartment’s design is both modern and welcoming with sleek furnishings, ambient lighting and thoughtful touches throughout.
One standout feature is the bathroom, which Jones’ friend described as “absolutely amazing…really spacious.”
Its luxurious feel makes it a highlight of the apartment, perfect for relaxing or unwinding after a day exploring the town.
The living and sleeping areas are equally impressive. Spacious and well-equipped they offer both comfort and practicality making the apartment suitable for small groups or larger parties.
Every element from furniture layout to functional amenities is designed to enhance the overall guest experience.
Though technically an apartment the High Roller rivals some of the town’s top hotels in terms of comfort and luxury.
Its reputation as one of Blackpool’s premier stays is well-earned providing a retreat that combines indulgence with convenience.
The location adds to the appeal. Situated close to Blackpool’s major attractions, entertainment venues and nightlife, it serves as an ideal base for visitors who want to explore the town.
The High Roller apartment at Swish Apartments offers a unique stay - Zac Jones reinforces its status as a must-visit accommodation, as one of his friends summarises the experience succinctly: “mind blowing…to sum it up in three words: Blackpool’s best hotel.”