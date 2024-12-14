Whether it be trying local foods or visiting popular attractions, Lancashire has something for everyone. There’s also a plethora of beautiful scenic walks as well as iconic monuments to see in the county.
We asked readers of the Lancashire Post for their recommendations on things to do in the area and the response was overwhelming. So here are 17 things every visitor to Lancashire should do before they leave...
1. Walk up Rivington Pike
Winter Hill, part of the West Pennine Moors at Rivington, Chorley | Ruthie Owen
2. Try a Butter Pie
A staple food of Lancashire which was originally created by Catholics in Preston who did not eat meat on Fridays and chose to substitute their beef with butter. Photo: NW
3. Have some Parched Peas
Preston has been home to Parched peas since 1773 which have flavoured the memories of many of the families who have visited the city for generations. | Contributed
4. Visit the Ribble Valley
This area of Lancashire is known for its beautiful countryside and quaint towns and villages. | Google
5. Stop by Lytham Windmill
Lytham’s best-known landmark attracts over 20,000 visitors from all parts of the world, and was established in 1989 by Lytham Heritage Group. | Google
6. Get to the top of Blackpool Tower
With over 125 years of history, The Blackpool Tower is one of Britain's best-loved landmarks, and one of Blackpool's most popular attractions. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
