Wonderfully colourful five-bed Blackpool home just five minutes from the beach on the market for £550,000
Siuated at the end of a private driveway, this unique Blackpool property is as unique as it is colourful.
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 4:04 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 4:06 pm
On the market for £550,000 with Frank Wyles and Co., this five-bed detached home is just five minutes from the beach and boasts a triple garage, a third-of-an-acre of gardens, four bathrooms, a charming kitchen diner, and a home study. Take a look around...
