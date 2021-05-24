Credit: Frank Wyles Estate Agents

Wonderful three-storey, four-bed Lytham home with spacious interior and enclosed rear garden yours for £685,000

This three-storey Lytham home is spacious, modern, and chic.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Monday, 24th May 2021, 4:58 pm

On the market for £685,000 with Frank Wyles Estate Agents, this four-bed home is a stone's throw away from the coast and features a grand open-plan kitchen/diner/living area, a large family lounge, a home office and gym, a dining room, a single garage, a garden room, and well-maintained gardens to the front and rear. Take a look around...

1.

Credit: Frank Wyles Estate Agents

Buy photo

2.

Credit: Frank Wyles Estate Agents

Buy photo

3.

Credit: Frank Wyles Estate Agents

Buy photo

4.

Credit: Frank Wyles Estate Agents

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 4