Wonderful five-bed barn conversion with panoramic countryside views, spacious interior, and private gardens on the market for £600,000
Accessed via electric gates, this home features panoramic views of the surrounding East Lancastrian countryside.
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 3:31 pm
Updated
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 3:34 pm
On the market for £600,000 with Jon Simon, this five-bed Burnley home is a former barn converted in the '80s and features two generous reception rooms, a dining kitchen, a conservatory, a master bedroom with en suite, a family bathroom with free-standing roll-top bath, and gardens with private seating and a pond. Take a look around...
