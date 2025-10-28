Why the smart money is on a new home in Fylde

The four-bedroom Cove at Redwood Gardens from Elan Homes

NEW homes taking shape just a short drive from a major regeneration scheme in Lancashire offer the chance to stay ahead of potential house price rises.

Redwood Gardens in Marton Moss, Fylde, is ideally placed between Lytham and Blackpool.

Work on the Elan Homes development, taking shape just off the A5230, is progressing well and is expected to be complete by the end of next year.

The wider area is undergoing a transformation, with the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone (BAEZ) less than two miles away.

Described as one of the North West’s premier business destinations, supporting thousands of jobs, it’s already home to more than 200 companies, employing around 4,000 people and has a target of attracting 5,000 new jobs and £300m of investment by 2041.

Marie Morris, sales and marketing director for Elan Homes in the North, said: “Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone is fast becoming a thriving hub of innovation, employment, and connectivity, bringing new energy and investment into the wider area. It’s less than a 10-minute drive from Redwood Gardens, meaning the homes offer a great base for people working there. But there are wider benefits too. The regeneration scheme is bringing infrastructure upgrades including new roads. Plus

as new jobs, services, and amenities take root, there’s a renewed interest in the surrounding area. It’s no surprise that house prices in or close to regeneration zones tend to see higher rises than the wider borough during the regeneration period. With that in mind, now is the perfect time to buy a new home at Redwood Gardens – before prices rise.”

Current availability at Redwood Gardens includes the four-bedroom detached Cove, priced from £329,995. Buyers could save more than £22,000 on this property thanks to the offer of a 5% deposit contribution and an enhanced specification including upgraded kitchen, flooring throughout and turf to rear garden.

The Cove offers 1,269 sq ft of living space, including lounge, with feature bay window, at the front of the property and combined open plan kitchen, dining and family room at the rear, with double doors opening out to the garden.

A convenient cloakroom completes the ground floor.

There are four bedrooms upstairs, including one with an en-suite, leaving the family bathroom to serve three of the bedrooms.

Homes at Redwood Gardens are within a 15-minute drive of a choice of beaches including Blackpool, Lytham St Annes and St Annes, all around four miles away. Cleveleys, Rossall and Bispham are also within easy reach.

Lytham’s famous green, boutique stores and a choice of restaurants are a short drive away, as are all the seaside attractions in Blackpool. Stocking up on household essentials is simple as there are a number of supermarkets nearby, including a Booths.

The show home at Redwood Gardens, on Redwood Boulevard, open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm. For the latest availability and pricing see www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/redwood-gardens.