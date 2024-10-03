Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hambleton is a peacefull village nestled between the River Wyre and farmlands and was recently named as one of the most relaxed places to live in England.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s surrounded by tranquil countryside and whilst it’s a short drive from Blackpool, it offers the perfect escape from town life.

The village has one main road through the centre of it, it’s fairly sprawled but it has the wow factor with a charm that lies in a blend of natural beauty and rural life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its roots date back to the Domesday Book and has a close-knit community feel where people say hello in the street.

We took a look at properties for sale in Hambleton and there are some rural gems. There’s one property for sale called Chestnut Cottage and another on the market is one of Hambleton’s oldest houses. The whole place oozes charm.

So what has it got to offer?

House prices: It’s fairly expensive. Most of the properties are detached except for some of the newer estates which have more affordable homes. Top end of the market at the moment is a super-mansion but the average house price in the area is£232,308 over the last year.

Shops: It doesn’t have a big supermarket but there’s Spar Hambleton at the service station just over the bridge and a couple of convenience and village style stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schools: Hambleton Primary Academy has a good Ofsted rating and for high school, the nearest one is St Aidan’s High School

Transport: Blackpool Transport runs the 5C service from Knott End to Blackpool, via Hambleton

Roads: The area is predominently countryside and is connected by the A588 and B-roads. It takes 22 minutes to reach the M55

The largest nearby town is picturesque Poulton-le-Fylde which has supermarkets and a thriving nightlife of restaurants, bars and pavement cafes. Hambleton is at the other side of the River Wyre and is joined to the rest of the Fylde Coast by Shard Bridge.